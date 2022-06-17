"I mean, he's unbelievable" - Tom Brady names his best Patriots teammates

Tom Brady is entering his twenty-third year as an NFL quarterback. This year, after perhaps the shortest retirement ever, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returns to the team in search of his eighth Super Bowl championship. But he didn’t accumulate all those rings on his own.

Throughout his nineteen years with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowls under the guidance of head coach Bill Belichick. In all those seasons, several great players came and went. In a recent interview on "The Dan Patrick Show," Brady was asked to name his favorite Pats teammates.

"Rodney Harrison was great. Wes Welker was great. Randy Moss. Man, there's too many to name. Ty Law. Kevin Faulk. Julian Edelman. Gronk. I'm naming all the offense, if you noticed. Everyone's different for different reasons. I think about all of our great teams. Some years, our defense was a little bit better than offense."

Tom Brady @TomBrady Rude! The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angleRude! The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle 😂 Rude! https://t.co/ovCdMsfgrO

Brady went on to elaborate on some of those players.

"So, when I think about those years...like Richard Seymour, I mean, He's unbelievable. Vince Wilfork, Junior Seau, Asante Samuel. Then you know, other years, our offense was totally dynamic like '07 when you think about Moss, Wes and Randy and Kevin Faulk. So Matt Light, everyone was so good. They're all great. I mean, for God's sake, they are in the NFL. They're one of the greatest, you know, in the world. So, you know, it's pretty tough to choose."

One could imagine Brady’s difficulty in narrowing it down. After nearly two decades with the same team, Brady had an opportunity to work with some all-time greats. Randy Moss is largely considered one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game.

Brady continues his streak of playing with great players with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The same can be said about Rob Gronkowski at the tight end position, who Brady continued his chemistry with in Tampa Bay. Though Gronk hasn’t committed just yet, Brady is hopeful the big target will join him for one last run.

Brady has benefitted from being surrounded with great players, thanks, in large part, to his willingness to take less money so that high-profile players can be signed.

This trend has continued with the Buccaneers as he plays with the likes of Mike Evens, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, as well as big name defensive stars.

