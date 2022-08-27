"I was mindf***d" - Julian Edelman recalls bizarrely awkward moment with a naked Bill Belichick in hot tub at Patriots facility

Julian Edelman shared a unique and intimate experience with his New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick that he never wants to think about again. That is, besides laughing it off in interviews.

He did as much when speaking about the time he was at the Patriots facility late at night and got into a hot tub with a naked Belichick. The latter ignored the courtesy of wearing shorts.

Edelman revealed this during his 100% Julian Edelman documentary:

"So I go somewhere in the facility and I just so happened to walk by the hot tub and coach is in the hot tub. Like, obviously I came in the room to go in the hot tub, but then we made eye contact and my natural instinct was to like turn around and like, like I was going to leave.

"But then I saw that he saw that I was in there and then he got up and got out and real, real big party foul by coach. I mean, we're supposed to have shorts on, supposed to have shorts. But I guess at 11, when you're the GOAT of coaching, you go wherever you want. Free, free ball.

Edelman continued:

"So I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw and sit in the hot tub. So I sit in the hot tub. I'm already extremely uncomfortable. I don't know what to think when I you know, I didn't know that people went in hot tubs without some drinks, you know, at a public facility. I accepted it.

"It's coach, you know, he's at the time he had, I think what was it, three Super Bowls. So, you know, as I was having conflicts in my head, wrapping up my hot tub session, I do everything in my right mind to try to get out of there without being seen for the second time by coach, get my stuff, shower, walking out of the building, it's like 11:30."

Edelman continued the narration of his experience thus:

"There's like two hallways. There's a hallway that goes this way and then there's the coaches when they go here and it all leads into the main, like it's like 95, the main like it's like El Camino Real in California that goes like the main street to get out, get out of the building. He walks in, takes a left, and I see him. He again sees me. And so, like, I had to, like, trail him by like a foot. No, no less, no more. We didn't say a word, not one single word."

Julian Edelman shares what Bill Belichick said to him after their hot tub moment

After a moment that Julian Edelman would never forget, the Patriots receiver and head coach shared an exchange that, to this day, Edelman doesn't know what to think of.

Belichick told him that it was better to be in their position than it was to be a plumber, and that reportedly left Julian Edelman mindf***ed. (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE)

"I don't know where I got the confidence, but I asked him, 'Coach, I mean, it's pretty amazing that you're here this late. And he looked back at me and without any hesitation goes "It beats being a plumber. See you tomorrow'." I was mindf***ed. I didn't know what to think.

"What was he saying? This. That I. I just, I was terrified, happy, and may have shattered a single tear just because we had our first conversation, actually, second, you know, OTAs, my rookie year, he was teaching me how to catch a punt."

Good thing Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick have so many championship memories together to dilute such a strange happening so many years ago.

