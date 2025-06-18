"I very much approve the new look": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' latest headshots as QB heads into year 9

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, despite not even being 30 years old. A three-time Super Bowl Champion, a two-time NFL MVP, and a six-time Pro Bowler, Mahomes has had great success since being drafted by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Entering year nine of his NFL career, it appears as though Mahomes will be sporting a new look this season. The Chiefs released Mahomes' new headshot for the 2025 campaign, one that is very different from past seasons.

"A new headshot for QB1." the post was captioned, alongside the photos.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Mahomes was one of the best QB's of all time. Others commented on how Mahomes was ready for another MVP season this year.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that they liked Mahomes' new look.

"Okay, Patrick Mahomes’ new haircut has finally settled in. Still prefer the old cut, but I very much approve the new look. Hopefully it unlocks a new, better side of him. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs." one fan wrote.

"fans are loving the clean look." one fan wrote.

"I can’t believe this is year 9. 🥲." one fan wrote.

Will Kansas City remain one of the best teams in the NFL next year?

As long as Patrick Mahomes is the starting QB of the Chiefs, there is a good chance that the Kansas City franchise will remain one of the best teams in the entire league.

In addition to the elite QB play Mahomes consistently brings, the Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the NFL, one of the greatest coaches of all time in Andy Reid, and amazing playmakers on offense in Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice.

According to Bet365, the Chiefs are currently heavy favorites to win the AFC West Division next year (-110) and are tied for the second-best odds (+700) to win Super Bowl LX as well. Should Mahomes win that Super Bowl, he will have a ridiculously impressive four Super Bowl Championships to his name.

