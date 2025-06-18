  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • "I very much approve the new look": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' latest headshots as QB heads into year 9

"I very much approve the new look": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' latest headshots as QB heads into year 9

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 18, 2025 20:57 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, despite not even being 30 years old. A three-time Super Bowl Champion, a two-time NFL MVP, and a six-time Pro Bowler, Mahomes has had great success since being drafted by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Entering year nine of his NFL career, it appears as though Mahomes will be sporting a new look this season. The Chiefs released Mahomes' new headshot for the 2025 campaign, one that is very different from past seasons.

"A new headshot for QB1." the post was captioned, alongside the photos.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Mahomes was one of the best QB's of all time. Others commented on how Mahomes was ready for another MVP season this year.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that they liked Mahomes' new look.

"Okay, Patrick Mahomes’ new haircut has finally settled in. Still prefer the old cut, but I very much approve the new look. Hopefully it unlocks a new, better side of him. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs." one fan wrote.
"fans are loving the clean look." one fan wrote.
"I can’t believe this is year 9. 🥲." one fan wrote.

Will Kansas City remain one of the best teams in the NFL next year?

As long as Patrick Mahomes is the starting QB of the Chiefs, there is a good chance that the Kansas City franchise will remain one of the best teams in the entire league.

In addition to the elite QB play Mahomes consistently brings, the Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the NFL, one of the greatest coaches of all time in Andy Reid, and amazing playmakers on offense in Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice.

According to Bet365, the Chiefs are currently heavy favorites to win the AFC West Division next year (-110) and are tied for the second-best odds (+700) to win Super Bowl LX as well. Should Mahomes win that Super Bowl, he will have a ridiculously impressive four Super Bowl Championships to his name.

AFC West Division Odds - Bet365
AFC West Division Odds - Bet365
Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365
Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365
About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications