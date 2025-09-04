"I don't need a title": Tyreek Hill opens up about being snubbed from Dolphins captains after WR's controversial comments during offseason

Tyreek Hill addressed the media this week after being left off the list of team captains for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2025 season.The star wide receiver was asked about the situation in an interview shared by NFL on FOX on Instagram, courtesy of the Dolphins, and made it clear he isn’t letting the designation define his role in the locker room. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Well, at the end of the day, I feel like it's about the team. And I don't need a title to be able to lead. I'm going to continue to push the standard. You know, what coach and these guys are pushing, and the locker room - and I'm - I've always been a guy that led by example.&quot;Hill’s remarks come several months after a turbulent offseason that cast doubt on his future with the Dolphins. Following Miami’s season-ending loss in 2024, he voiced frustration and hinted at the possibility of leaving the team. At the time, he suggested he was “out” and needed to “open the door” for himself to do what was best for his career and family.The comments quickly circulated around the league and fueled speculation that one of Miami’s cornerstone players might be on the verge of a split from the organization. The Dolphins had just wrapped up a frustrating 8-9 season, finishing second in the AFC East and falling short of the playoffs.Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed several games with injuries, leaving the offense inconsistent and often out of rhythm. Amid those struggles, Hill still managed to post a productive year with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins' current stanceNFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: ImagnBy February, Hill had publicly walked back his earlier comments, issuing an apology and making clear that he wanted to remain in Miami. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed that Hill had not requested a trade and emphasized that the team’s relationship with the wideout had stabilized. With both sides aligned, the focus shifts toward preparing for the upcoming season.Although not named a captain, Hill is still expected to be one of the Dolphins’ most influential figures on and off the field. His big-play ability makes him central to the team’s offensive strategy, and his veteran presence remains valuable to a roster that is looking to rebound after missing the postseason.Miami opens its 2025 campaign on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, with Hill once again positioned as a featured weapon in the passing game. The matchup will give him an early chance to show that, captain or not, he is still one of the league’s premier receivers and a vital piece of the Dolphins’ push to return to the playoffs.