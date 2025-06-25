The idea of a naked Travis Kelce being tattooed on somebody might sound absurd, but that's exactly what a fan has done.

Previously, a fan went viral for making a tattoo of a naked Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center who retired after the 2023 season. Things reached—literally—new heights, with a new tattoo emerging regarding the brothers.

This time? A naked Travis Kelce on a fan's leg.

After the tattoo made its appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast account, NFL fans reacted with surprise and shock to see a naked tattoo of the Chiefs player, especially one with such a comic design:

"I need to wash my eyes with bleach", said one fan.

"Can we see another pic of this when his leg hair grows back?" wrote a curious fan.

"For the second half of 2025, I would like to go back to no naked tattoos of the Kelce brothers on my timeline", said another disgusted fan.

"This needs a trigger warning, but I’m not sure what trigger" was another funny reaction.

There was still no reaction from the tight end regarding the tattoo, but the new episode of the New Heights show will drop on Wednesday, giving the perfect chance for Travis to react to his tattoo.

Giants fan inked tattoo of naked Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce following lost bet with husband

Lauren Philpot lost a bet to her husband and had to tattoo the former Philadelphia Eagles' superstar center. Philpot is a Giants fan, but still inked a player from a rival team. She told her reasons to TMZ Sports:

“This is who I am as a person, a bet is a bet. If I get it covered up, I still went through with it. No, I don’t care. It’s a funny story. It’s something that my husband and I like to do. Although I’m a Giants fan, I have a lot of respect for the Eagles and what they are like as a team"

The former center saw the tattoo on social media and reacted accordingly.

He said that he was "not sure if [he] should be offended or flattered", before affirming that he was flattered and that "it’s a generous bird, good-sized head". Fans are now awaiting Travis Kelce's reaction to his naked tattoo.

