"I needed my dawg" – Chris Jones fires up Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE locks in for Year 13

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones reacted to teammate Travis Kelce's decision to continue for the 2025 NFL season. Kelce will play his13th professional season after enduring a tough Super Bowl LIX defeat.

Jones reposted a clip from "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday announcing Kelce's return.

"I needed my dawg for this one!" Jones captioned the post.

As per ESPN's report from Thursday, Kelce said:

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountain top. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

The 35-year-old tight end is owed a $11.5 million roster bonus on March 15 in the last season of his contract. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach suggested earlier at the NFL Combine that there was no timeline for Kelce to finalize his decision.

Travis Kelce brings a lot of value to the Chiefs offense

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel highlighted Kelce's leadership within the team on Fox Sports' "The Facility" on Friday:

"The leadership for him, I would go as far as saying that Travis Kelce is the No. 1 emotional leader on the Chiefs. Forget about Chris Jones, forget about Patrick Mahomes.

"Patrick Mahomes, in my opinion, is a lead by example guy. When he needs to get into your face, sure, we'll see it. Travis Kelce, I played with him as well. He, even as a young guy, was ra-ra in your face."

Daniel also emphasized Kelce's unique relationship with head coach Andy Reid:

"I think Andy would struggle, personally, a little bit if Travis wasn't on the team, just because when they need a play call, and Andy's like, 'I don't know what to do,' he's going to the Kelce section of his play call sheet."

Even after posting career lows in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3) last season, Kelce remained the Chiefs' leader in receptions with 97 on 133 targets. His output dropped from earlier years, but as Daniel pointed out:

"Ninety-seven catches for a fourth option? Sign me up. It's way more than you do on the field. It's all the stuff you do off the field."

