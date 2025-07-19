“I would never blame the city”: Chad Johnson calls out Johnny Manziel’s Cleveland criticism for disappointing Browns stint

Johnny Manziel was selected in the first round, No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite being one of the most popular and exciting draft prospects in NFL history, Manziel failed to truly live up to expectations and never achieved success at the professional level.

Manziel finished his career with 1,675 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 259 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in two seasons for the Cleveland Browns organization.

Manziel recently went on record and criticized Cleveland, something that former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson did not like to hear. Johnson made clear on the 'Nightcap' podcast on July 19 that he would never blame the city itself for his struggles. He also highlighted how he enjoys travelling to Cleveland as well.

"I would never blame the city. The city's not an excuse. I'm going to play football. I'm going to play football. I've been to Cleveland before. Hell, I love Cleveland. I love Cleveland. You know, there there there things that I like to do when I go to a city like that." (01:10) Johnson said.

Is Johnny Manziel one of the biggest NFL Draft busts of all time?

Given the excitement and expectations that Manziel had when entering the league out of college football, Manziel is likely one of the biggest NFL Draft busts in recent football memory.

At college football for the Texas A&M Aggies, Manziel had a phenomenal 2012 season, one that culminated in a Heisman Trophy award. He finished that campaign with 3,706 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 1,410 rushing yards, and 21 rushing touchdowns.

In 2013, Manziel was extremely effective once again, amassing 4,114 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 759 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns.

However, despite being one of the best college football quarterbacks at the time, Manziel just could not get it done at the professional and National Football League level.

