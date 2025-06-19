"I never said that": Travis Kelce sets the record straight after reports of Chiefs TE losing 25 pounds heading into minicamp 

Travis Kelce skipped the Kansas City Chiefs' OTAs but has made his presence felt at the mandatory minicamp. While some reports claimed Kelce would arrive at the training facility considerably leaner, having lost 25 pounds this offseason, the tight end set the record straight on the rumors.

After Wednesday's minicamp session, Kelce spoke to reporters about his weight loss, but said that it wasn't too drastic a drop.

"First of all, I never said that….don’t believe everything you read on the internet. I'm down some weight from the end of the season last year. This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running. Certainly feeling good, and it'll pay off."

Last week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that Kelce would return to the Chiefs' minicamp 'slimmer,' after having trained in the offseason. Even analyst Pat McAfee suggested that Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, deserved credit for the TE's weight loss.

Although Kelce confirmed he had lost some weight, it was not close to the number that Fowler had reported.

Travis Kelce opens up on decision to return for 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce's future in the NFL was brought into question this offseason, following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. However, he confirmed that he would be returning to Kansas City for at least one more season.

On Wednesday, Kelce said via SI.com that he didn't consider retirement too strongly this spring:

"I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much. ...I love coming in to work every single day. It wasn't a very tough one for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I've got a lot I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

Last season, Kelce earned his 10th Pro Bowl honor, but had a relatively average campaign in comparison to his exceptionally high standards. The TE recorded 823 yards and three touchdowns on 97 receptions across 16 games, helping the Chiefs win the AFC West.

In the postseason, Kelce posted 175 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions.

Travis Kelce, who has played his entire NFL career with the Chiefs, has been to five Super Bowls and won three of them. He is entering the final year of his current contract with the Chiefs in the 2025 season.

