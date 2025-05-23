“I was never treated like a person” - Jenn Sterger opens up about being dehumanized in Brett Favre’s sexting scandal 

Jenn Sterger, a model and TV personality, has opened up on her sexting scandal with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

While Favre was playing with the New York Jets during the 2008 NFL season, Sterger claimed Favre sent her suggestive text messages and voicemails asking her to come to his hotel room, as well as sending explicit photos of himself.

Favre admitted he sent voicemails but not photos of himself, but the NFL later fined the quarterback $50,000 for "failure to cooperate" with the investigation.

Now, years later, Sterger opened up on the allegations in Netflix’s new documentary, UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre.

“I was never treated like a person,” Sterger said, via People. "I think one of the reasons why it’s so hard for people to have any empathy for me on the internet is because I’m just a picture to them. And he was Brett Favre.”

It was a comment from Sterger that caught the attention of viewers. Sterger also claims that Favre noticed her in the tunnel and allegedly asked a Jets staffer to get Sterger’s number for him. However, the staffer gave Favre her number without her permission, which led to all the text messages and voicemails.

Sports media personality defends Jenn Sterger in Brett Favre doc

Sports media personality Jemele Hill defended Jenn Sterger in the Netflix documentary about Brett Favre.

Sterger didn't want the allegations to go public, but she mentioned texts with Favre casually to sports journalist, A.J. Daulerio, who was the editor-in-chief of Deadspin, which was published without Sterger's consent.

After the article went viral, Sterger faced a ton of backlash, but Hill defended her in the documentary.

“We’ve just seen these things play out too many times,” sports media personality Jemele Hill, says in the doc. “We know that when it comes to a superstar athlete being accused of inappropriate behavior with a woman, it’s the woman who’s gonna get the brunt of it. Nobody’s questioning why a married man would be sending these kind of photos to a woman he doesn’t know. This woman — who wanted no part of this, who was only trying to do her job, only trying to make a career path for herself — that she has to be subjugated to that is telling.”

Despite the allegations, the NFL ruled that the league "could not conclude" that Favre had violated the personal conduct policy. The league also said there wasn't sufficient evidence to establish if Favre had sent the photos.

