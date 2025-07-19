“I was playing hurt since" - Richie James announces emotional NFL retirement 1 year after winning Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Richie James announced his NFL retirement on Friday. James retired just before some teams began their training camp for the 2025 season. He did not play in the 2024 season and went unsigned. However, he was part of Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl in February 2024.In an emotional post, the 29-year-old receiver explained that a knee injury forced him to cut short his pro career.&quot;It took time but i have come to realize i am Retired from the NFL. 7th round out of MTSU,&quot; James wrote. &quot;I feel like i was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since 22’. Oh well. I gave everything I got to the game of Football.&quot;Richie James @SenseispunkLINKIt took time but i have come to realize i am Retired from the NFL. 7th round out of MTSU. I feel like i was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since 22’. Oh well. I gave everything I got to the game of Football.In May, James married his longtime partner, Clara. The couple also shared glimpses of their wedding on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's unclear what James plans to do after hanging up his cleats. Over five seasons in the pros, the former wide receiver reportedly earned $5,023,487 in total.A look at Richie James' NFL careerNFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Richie James - Source: ImagnThe San Francisco 49ers took Richie James with the No. 240 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The wideout spent three years before he was released in August 2021 after undergoing knee surgery.In March 2022, James signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants. In April 2023, James signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won the Super Bowl with them in his first and only season with the team. James did not play last season.Across his NFL career, James racked up 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 receptions. He also had 2,015 yards and a touchdown on 151 returns.