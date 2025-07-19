  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “I was playing hurt since" - Richie James announces emotional NFL retirement 1 year after winning Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes

“I was playing hurt since" - Richie James announces emotional NFL retirement 1 year after winning Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes

By Arnold
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:01 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Richie James announced his NFL retirement on Friday. James retired just before some teams began their training camp for the 2025 season. He did not play in the 2024 season and went unsigned. However, he was part of Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl in February 2024.

Ad

In an emotional post, the 29-year-old receiver explained that a knee injury forced him to cut short his pro career.

"It took time but i have come to realize i am Retired from the NFL. 7th round out of MTSU," James wrote. "I feel like i was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since 22’. Oh well. I gave everything I got to the game of Football."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In May, James married his longtime partner, Clara. The couple also shared glimpses of their wedding on Instagram.

Ad

It's unclear what James plans to do after hanging up his cleats. Over five seasons in the pros, the former wide receiver reportedly earned $5,023,487 in total.

A look at Richie James' NFL career

NFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Richie James - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Richie James - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers took Richie James with the No. 240 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The wideout spent three years before he was released in August 2021 after undergoing knee surgery.

Ad

In March 2022, James signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants. In April 2023, James signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won the Super Bowl with them in his first and only season with the team. James did not play last season.

Across his NFL career, James racked up 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 receptions. He also had 2,015 yards and a touchdown on 151 returns.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications