"I have no problem getting my hands dirty": Darren Waller gets real on blocking backlash while explaining Dolphins decision

In June of 2024, tight end Darren Waller announced his retirement from the National Football League. Fast forward a year later, and Waller is back in the NFL as a member of the Miami Dolphins.In a media appearance on Tuesday, Waller highlighted what went into his decision to return to the league after a year's absence. Citing how Mike McDaniel is a great head coach and how the team has amazing offensive players on the roster, Waller made clear that Miami was a team and city that he wanted to represent this upcoming year.NFL analyst Omar Kelly posted the clip of Waller on X on July 22.&quot;Mike [McDaniel] is so like innovative and the weapons that are on offense and a guy like Alec Ingold, who is a friend of mine from playing with him before and how highly he speaks of just being here, not only for the team and the community, so it was somewhere I definitely wanted to be.&quot;Waller then continued by highlighting how he is determined to work hard this season, including making a positive presence in the blocking game.&quot;I'm somebody that fully understands that there's dirty work that needs to be done in football, especially with all the guys that we have making plays and you gotta get in the mix and do things you don't want to do. I've done that numerous times in my career so that is who I am. That's the effort I'm going to bring into blocking. It may not be just the whole game running power right behind me but there are definitely a lot of creative ways in which I have no problem getting my hands dirty.&quot; Waller said.How did Darren Waller perform in his last NFL season?Waller had a strong season in his last full year in the league in 2023. While representing the New York Giants, Waller finished the 2023 campaign with 52 receptions for 552 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in only 12 games played.Only time will tell whether Waller succeeds in the NFL in 2025 for the Dolphins after retiring and not playing in the league last year. However, it is evident that he is willing to put the hard work in to help Miami succeed this season.