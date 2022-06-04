"I promise you that’s not what any of these women expected" - Tony Buzbee lashes out at Deshaun Watson's lawyer for trying to justify 'happy endings'

The Deshaun Watson lawsuit is one that is both growing in the number of accusers -- who are claiming charges ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault -- and plot twists, which has been growing in number exponentially. Tony Buzbee, the famed lawyer who once ran for Houston city mayor and is representing the 23 accusers, plans on pulverizing the defense following some regrettable comments made by Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin.

Hardin made comments that suggested that happy endings to massages are not illegal, which prompted Buzbee to warn the Watson defense lawyer that those comments will bite him where the sun doesn't shine:

“(Hardin) may have single-handedly lost his client’s case because I’m absolutely going to use that comment because I think it speaks volumes to how he, his team and his client think about the massage industry. If you’re in the massage industry, according to Rusty Hardin, that’s to be expected. And apparently that’s what his client expected. I promise you that’s not what any of these women expected.”

Story continues below ad

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explained the implications Hardin made in further detail:

"Hardin said in a Houston radio appearance that 'happy endings' aren’t illegal unless extra money is paid on them. Hardin also said that it’s not a crime to do or say things that make someone else uncomfortable."

Florio also provided context as to how Buzbee will plot his questioning and ultimately get the jury on his side:

"Those comments arguably go to the heart of the claims against Watson. The plaintiffs will argue that Watson wanted massages to turn sexual, and that he tried to make that happen. They’ll argue that his efforts crossed the line into civil liability. And Buzbee is absolutely right on one key point. The comments Hardin made on the radio, along with his effort to clean things up with a statement issued late Friday afternoon, convey an attitude that men should expect massages to, sometimes, become sexual. That’s obviously not what massages are supposed to be."

Story continues below ad

Christopher Parker @Bulldogwgr I don’t believe Deshaun Watson will be playing football in 2022. I don’t believe Deshaun Watson will be playing football in 2022.

Deshaun Watson's 2022 season could be in peril

Florio has said before that the Browns are getting the chaos they deserve after handing Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million in the midst of a massive civil case against him.

Rusty Hardin's comments could soon be causing chaos for the entire city of Cleveland, who may be down a max-contract quarterback in 2022 because of his slip-ups.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deshaun Watson be suspended for any games in 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far