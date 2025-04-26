"I am so proud of you" - Gunnar Helm's girlfriend Lucy Tidwell beams with pride after Titans draft star TE in round 4

After the Tennessee Titans drafted Gunnar Helm, his longtime girlfriend, Lucy Tidwell, quickly shared her excitement on Instagram. The Titans selected Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft with the 120th overall pick.

Along with the caption, Tidwell shared a clip of Helm sitting with his parents when he got drafted.

"Let’s go Titans. I am so proud of you," Tidwell wrote in her Instagram story.

According to Tidwell’s Instagram posts, she and Helm have been together since January 2022.

Gunnar Helm had a strong collegiate career as a tight end for the Texas Longhorns. He joined Texas in 2021 after playing at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.

In 2024, during his senior year, Helm became one of the team’s top players. He caught 60 passes for 786 yards and scored seven touchdowns. His great season made him a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.

Who is Gunnar Helm's girlfriend Lucy Tidwell?

Lucy Tidwell is a pass-out of the University of Oklahoma. Moving onto the next chapter, she works as a Pediatric ICU nurse at Medical City Children’s in DTX.

Just three days before Gunnar Helm's NFL draft, Tidwell announced the good news on Instagram.

"You were so good to me, the University of Oklahoma ❤️🤍. Onto the next… can’t wait to call DTX home, working as a Pediatric ICU nurse at Medical City Children’s," Tidwell wrote.

Replying to which, Helm wrote:

"To brokenheartsville🥂."

Titans will benefit from Gunnar Helm

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Gunnar Helm is big, strong and can do a little bit of everything from blocking, catching and helping the offense. In college, he worked well with quarterback Quinn Ewers and finished with 79 catches, 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns.

Helm almost never drops the ball. He’s good at catching tough passes, even when defenders are all over him. He is also adept at finding open spots on the field. He knows how to trick defenders and get open when the team needs it most.

Even though he isn’t super fast, Helm is hard to tackle. He breaks tackles, jumps over defenders and keeps moving forward after catching the ball. Helm has also played different spots on the field.

