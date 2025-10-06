"I don't really know what you want": Saquon Barkley doesn't hold back after lackluster showing in Eagles' 21-17 loss to Broncos

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a 21-17 loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Week 5 loss was the Eagles first of the season and it frustrated running back Saquon Barkley.

It was a game of two halves, as the Eagles' offense made several mistakes in the second half, conceding 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to surrender their advantage and slip to a surprising loss.

Following the game, Barkley didn't mince his words on the Eagles' performance in Week 5.

"I don't really know what you want," Barkley said. "If I touch the ball too much sometimes, we're not throwing enough. If we throw it too much and I only have nine touches — I'm not in the business of, what are we doing enough? I'm in the business of winning football games.

"We didn't win the football game. With nine touches, we had the opportunity to win the football game still. We weren't detailed enough. Too many mistakes, too many penalties."

Barkley's comments also highlighted his desire to win, in contrast to his teammates A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who had reportedly called out the lack of opportunities due to their run-heavy game last week.

Jalen Hurts reflected on A.J., Brown's missed opportunity for Eagles in Broncos loss

DeVonta Smith had eight receptions for 114 yards and acknowledged the team's improved passing game during the loss. However, Smitch admitted there is still room for improvement and lamented the mistakes that cost them the game.

"We made some improvements in certain areas," Smith said. "We can still be a lot better… Shoot ourselves in the foot a lot; left a couple of plays out there. A couple plays out there, we wasn’t on the same page. Ultimately, we need to get on the same page."

During the third quarter, the Eagles had a chance to extend their lead with a touchdown from A.J. Brown. However, Brown seemingly slowed down after misreading Jalen Hurts' deep ball, leading to a missed chance for a 61-yard touchdown.

"At that moment in the game, it’s about finding a way to put the dagger in them, and that definitely could have been a dagger,” Hurts said on the incomplete pass.

While it was a frustrating loss for the Eagles, the defending Super Bowl winners would look to bounce back in their Week 6 game against the New York Giants on Thursday.

