“I root for a 0-16 season, every season”: Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel declares hatred for the Cleveland Browns in fiery rant 

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel doesn't like the Cleveland Browns franchise, he said in an interview on the NightCap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson on Monday.Manziel was selected 22nd by the Browns in the 2014 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2012. His time in Cleveland was brief and turbulent. He played 14 games (eight starts) over two seasons, finishing with a 2-6 record. He threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.Manziel failed to resurrect a professional career that once held so much promise after leaving Cleveland, as he struggled to find stability elsewhere. Whenever he thinks back on his career and off-field hardships, he hasn't been shy to express his contempt for Cleveland.”I sit here today and I go back and forth with, man, am I going to let Cleveland off the hook and just like let it go or am I going to sit here with hate and animosity in my heart for the rest of my life,” Manziel said.“And I finally sit here today, I’m like, f**k it. I think I’m going to be pissed that I’m going to hate them forever. So it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns. I am rooting for a 0 and 16 season every season.”Cleveland expected Manziel to provide spirit, excitement and success, but instead he delivered unrealized promise, off-field chaos and inconsistent play.On the other hand, Manziel continues to hold the Browns franchise accountable for his inability to adjust to the NFL after college. The Texas A&amp;M Aggies alum criticized the Browns' handling of his growth in several public remarks.The Browns faced their own challenges after Manziel's departure, including a winless season in 2017. The team is looking for quarterback consistency and is hoping one of the rookies, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, will be able to supply it in the future.How fans reacted to Johnny Manziel's comment about the BrownsSome NFL fans expressed disapproval of Johnny Manziel's hate remarks for the Browns. Browns supporters resented his remarks, saying he couldn't take responsibility for his failures.&quot;Maybe don't show up in your first week asking bartenders for Coke, and not being able to practice because your body is still loaded with Coke and alcohol. But sure, blame Cleveland. Way to grow up, John,&quot; one fan said.&quot;What did Cleveland do to you? It’s our fault you partied instead of caring about football,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Self inflicted wounds are the hardest to overcome,&quot; another fan noted.&quot;He blames the Browns but should be blaming the drugs and alcohol for ruining his career. Kid could have been great but tossed it down the drain,&quot; another fan said.Manziel will be remembered as one of the Browns' worst draft busts, but that hasn't stopped him from attacking the team whenever he gets the chance.