"I run this shit n***a!": Hot Mics catch Amon-Ra St. Brown dropping NSFW comment after Lions WR scored TD vs. Ravens on MNF

The Detroit Lions registered a thrilling win at the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night to hand the hosts their first loss of the season. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the stars of the contest.While the Pro Bowler was integral to his team's late push in the fourth quarter, Brown was high on emotions after connecting with quarterback Jared Goff for a touchdown to make it 21-21 in the third quarter.Brown launched an expletive-laced celebration as he was heard saying on the Hot Mic:&quot;I run this shit n***a.&quot;The Lions went into overdrive in the fourth quarter after a fumble from Derrick Henry, scoring 10 points and outscoring the hosts 17-9 to claim a 38-30 win, their first win against Baltimore since 2005 and the first ever on the road against them.Following the game, Brown apologized for his profanity-laced celebration.“Excuse my profanity,” St. Brown said with a smile. “SVP told me it was on TV. I’m sorry, guys. I was just excited, man. I think it was a big play in the game, a play we needed at that time. Big touchdown. I was just full of emotions, got a little excited.”Amon-Ra St. Brown reflects on trick play that caught Ravens by surpriseThe Lions offense caught the Ravens cold on the first play of the fourth quarter with a neat trick play. Jared Goff handed off the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown who pitched it to running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs found the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown, giving the Lions a 28-21 lead.After the game, Brown touched on the razzle-dazzle, saying they had been practicing it for a while.&quot;We got the look that we wanted,&quot; St Brown said of the key play. &quot;Everything worked out. The pitch to Gibbs, we've been working on that for over a year. Funny story. Gibbs in the meeting room this week, he said, 'we have that play up every week and we never call it'. I said, 'just because you said that, we're calling it this week.&quot;Although the Lions started the season with a Week 1 loss against the Green Bay Packers, the offense has gotten hot in their last two games for consecutive wins, exciting fans for the upcoming matchups