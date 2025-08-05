  • home icon
  "I said, 'Give me an hour'" - Mike Vrabel breaks silence about getting fired by Titans 7 months after signing with Patriots

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:28 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Mike Vrabel breaks silence about getting fired by Titans 7 months after signing with Patriots (image credit: IMAGN)

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel described on Monday how the Tennessee Titans management fired him at the end of the 2023 season.

After leading the Titans to three postseason trips in his six seasons, Vrabel was fired on Jan. 9, 2024. The team finished with a losing record in each of Vrabel's final two seasons in charge, including 6-11 in 2023.

"No, you just walk upstairs," Vrabel said on Tuesday, via the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "Again, there was no discussion. I heard the message, and I just said, 'Give me an hour, I'd like to talk to my staff and I'll box my stuff up.'"
After serving as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, Vrabel was introduced as the new Patriots coach in January. He is the 16th head coach in franchise history.

Vrabel will be tasked with helping Drake Maye in realizing his full potential in Foxboro.

There will be a lot of pressure on Vrabel with his new team because it has only won four games in each of the last two seasons. New England also hasn't made the postseason since 2019. However, Vrabel has shown that he is not dodging those high expectations.

Mike Vrabel's win over Bill Belichick convinced the Patriots to appoint him

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not get the results he hoped for when he appointed Jerod Mayo as coach. Mayo’s time with the team ended in January after he led the Pats to a 4-13 campaign.

However, Kraft has a lot of faith in Mike Vrabel, and he can draw on some precedent to support his recent comments.

According to Kraft, Vrabel's efforts in leading Tennessee to a 20-13 playoff victory in Tom Brady's last game with New England in 2019 impressed him.

“I guess that magic moment came to me when the last game Brady and (Bill) Belichick ever played as a unit and he (Vrabel) beat us in the playoffs,” Kraft said on Wednesday, via the "Up & Adams" show.
Kraft thought Vrabel could be a future coach after he helped the Titans win that playoff game on the road.

“He has knowledge that’s intrinsic to being in this system, and he knew how to use it in a way to benefit his team," Kraft said. "So ever since that moment, I’ve thought, ‘Wow, this is a guy one day we should consider to lead our efforts.'”

Five years later, Vrabel is now responsible in guiding the Patriots back to the postseason.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
