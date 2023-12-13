"I say f**k that" - Travis Kelce shuts down media criticism after Chiefs' Week 14 loss vs Bills

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have not been as dominant as they have in the past. They have five losses, more than last season's total.

It's the most losses they've had in a full season since the Patrick Mahomes era began (they lost five in 2021). Their latest loss was a difficult one to swallow after a mindboggling mistake, but Kelce doesn't believe that the team is incapable of winning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said on his New Heights podcast:

"I think our defense is playing their a**es off all year, man. You know, we haven't. ... we haven't.

"We're not rolling like we have been in the past man. And I know a lot of there's a lot of media pointing fingers at some of the skill players that we have. I say f**k that. And excuse my language."

Kelce admitted that the podcast often uses profane language in lighthearted ways, but that it called for more pointed language. He directed it at those "talking s**t" about the skill position players in Kansas City:

"It's a group effort. And when you turn the film on, what's real is that we got guys that can play this game. And we got guys that we can have success with and win with and win championships with. I know it. I've been on championship caliber teams."

Kelce admitted that there have been penalties and turnovers in critical moments. He says that everyone shares the blame. The star tight end reckons these wounds, which have the Chiefs at five losses, are self-inflicted and can be fixed.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls out media

Travis Kelce is fed up

There has been a lot of talk about this version of the Kansas City Chiefs. They are not the league-leading team they used to be, and much of that falls on a surprisingly lackluster offense.

Even with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they've struggled. Nevertheless, the star tight end believes the criticism will only help motivate the struggling squad:

"All this that I hear in the media right now about who the Chiefs are, it's only building that beast that we've been trying to create this entire year. And it's only going to keep making us better and better going through these learning experiences and going through these tough games."

In the past, Kansas found ways to win tight and tough games. Travis Kelce believes that this year, they're looking for ways to improve every week. If they can focus on that, they will look more like the Chiefs of old.