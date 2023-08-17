'I see him a little worried': Russell Wilson’s ex-teammate Golden Tate on $245,000,000 Broncos QB

Russell Wilson is gearing up for his second season with the Denver Broncos. While last year didn't go as expected with the Broncos finishing last place in the AFC West division with a 5-12 record, Wilson is hoping that this year is different.

The Broncos will be led by former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this season, as they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season. It is eviden that Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension last year.

With Wilson entering his second season with the franchise, his former teammate in Seattle, wide receiver Golden Tate, spoke about Wilson ahead of the upcoming season. He thinks Wilson is a little worried and isn't comfortable, but thinks the team will get better at some point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Russell Wilson is going to give you a chance when he's comfortable and confident," said Golden Tate. "Now I can't say he's comfortable or confident right now because he's the one got a new offense. He's learning a new way to do things. And to what I see when I watch that film I see him a little worried like as if I don't trust the people around me maybe I don't know if it's a play calling or if it's offensive line, but he just doesn't seem comfortable."

The 35-year-old added:

"And I know I wouldn't be comfortable if I felt if I was getting hit in a preseason game four or five six times right? And so he doesn't have to look like a fireman or quarterback right now. And I know Russell's gonna keep grindin staying late showing up early and they gone ride at some point."

Expand Tweet

Golden Tate talks about Russell Wilson spending time with Drew Brees and Peyton Manning

Russell Wilson, Drew Brees during Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints

Last off-season, Russell Wilson spent some time with former Denver Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning.

This off-season, he's been spending time with Manning and former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, who was coached by head coach Sean Payton.

Tate spoke about Wilson spending time with and talking to both of the legendary quarterbacks ahead of the season.

"I know that Russell and Drew Brees spent a lot of time together," said Tate. "He want to emulate his game a little bit so I know they're talking Peyton's talking and they done get this figured out. Let's not panic, but let's be refreshed that we saw. Not make the same mistake twice. In fact, he end up coming back and throwing a dot getting hit in six points later."

Wilson will be entering the 12th season of his NFL career. He is hoping for a better season as he saw career lows in completion percentage (60.5) and passer rating (84.4) last season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Golden Tate, Speak For Yourself, and H/T Sportskeeda