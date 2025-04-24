“I see a lot of similarities”: Jaxson Dart reveals modeling his game after $255 million Super Bowl-winning QB

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart admitted on "Up & Adams" this week that he has studied Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts in hopes of mirroring his play style and leadership.

“I like his intangibles beyond just physical ability, how he leads the guys, you see the buy in from the guys around him and how hard they play for him,” Dart said. “You know why I like him so much? I see a lot of similarities. You could compare our builds, and the ability to run and throw the ball is super unique. We are both very scheme versatile.”

Dart wrapped up a stellar senior campaign with 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 69.3% of his throws to rank among the Southeastern Conference’s top QBR leaders. He backed that up with 495 rushing yards and three rushing scores, showing the kind of dual-threat versatility that has defined Hurts’ career.

Meanwhile, Hurts secured a five-year, $255 million contract extension this spring, with $145 million guaranteed, and put up impressive numbers in 2024. He threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, and led all NFL quarterbacks with 14 rushing touchdowns. That blend of passing and rushing prowess earned him a Super Bowl ring and MVP honors on the game’s biggest stage.

2025 NFL draft prospect Jaxson Dart hopes to emulate Jalen Hurts’ on-field qualities

Dart and Hurts share a similar build: Dart is 6-foot-1 and about 210 pounds, nearly matching Hurts’ 6-foot-1, 223-pound frame. On pro day, Dart ran an unofficial 4.65-second 40-yard dash and flashed tight-window accuracy on intermediate and deep throws, easing questions about his arm strength and mobility.

Scouts rave about Dart’s leadership and poise under pressure. He engineered a four-touchdown performance against LSU and rallied Ole Miss to multiple fourth-quarter comebacks, traits that mirror Hurts’ clutch reputation in Philadelphia. Teammates say Dart’s preparation and unselfish attitude bring out the best in those around him, just as Hurts has done for the Eagles.

Still, translating college success to the NFL won’t be automatic. Critics point to Ole Miss’s pass-happy scheme and wonder if Dart can adjust to more complex pro defenses and tighter windows. His supporters respond that his quick processing and mechanical polish have shone through tape, suggesting he’ll adapt quickly.

Mock drafts currently slot Dart anywhere from the late first to early second round, and teams seeking a versatile, leadership-driven quarterback are watching closely. If Dart can bring Hurts’ work ethic and team-first mindset to the next level, he could follow that path.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, Dart’s admiration for Hurts offers a clear blueprint: combine athleticism with toughness, versatility and genuine leadership. If those qualities define future success, Dart’s comparison may be more than praise; it might be his playbook for becoming the league’s next top signal-caller.

