"I see a lot of Tom Brady in him" - Tyrann Mathieu names 1 NFL QB who is on similar path as the GOAT

Free-agent star Tyrann Mathieu has had his share of battles against Tom Brady. The defensive back recently appeared on The Jordy Culotta Show and said that one particular NFL quarterback reminded him of Brady when he played against him last year.

"It was tough to stop Joe (Burrow). The league is built for guys like Joe (Burrow) and Ja’Marr (Chase). When you piece together the mental and smarts of the game, he will be doing that for a long time. I see a lot of Tom Brady in him. He doesn’t flinch.” -Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs played against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals twice during the 2021 NFL season. The Bengals came away victorious in both match-ups, including in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mathieu, who is an LSU alumni just like Joe Burrow, said the young quarterback's mental game is what reminds him the most of Tom Brady. Mathieu and the Chiefs were defeated by Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV for the 2020 NFL season, so he is familiar with playing against both of them in crucial postseason scenarios.

WINCINNATI @WINCINNATI_



Super Bowls are the new standard. Joe Burrow has completely changed the Bengals culture.Super Bowls are the new standard. #WHODEY Joe Burrow has completely changed the Bengals culture. Super Bowls are the new standard. #WHODEY https://t.co/7VbZYgHDuW

It's obviously high praise to compare a second-year quarterback to the undisputed greatest quarterback in NFL history, but Mathieu believes Burrow is on that sort of trajectory because of his mental toughness and competitive nature while remaining cool under pressure. While Burrow may have some of the same character traits as Brady, he has a long way to go if he's ever going to catch the GOAT.

Why Tom Brady is the GOAT

Brady lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy

Tom Brady is currently the undisputed greatest of all time. His legacy stands alone and may never be surpassed for the rest of NFL history, but at the very least, he is the highest standard that will be chased by all players for many years to come because of how much he has accomplished throughout his legendary career.

Brady holds countless NFL records, including being the all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdowns. He holds just about every postseason quarterback record possible for both individual and team success, including passing statistics and wins. He has appeared in an unbelievable ten Super Bowls while winning seven of them, which are both the most of all time by a wide margin.

Edited by Windy Goodloe