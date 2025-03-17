"I don't see how they pay him" - HOF TE pessimistic on Bengals giving Trey Hendrickson $30,000,000 contract after Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins' deals

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed their trio of offensive stars to new contracts as multiple reports confirmed that both wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have signed long-term extensions with the team. However, signing the two wide receivers could come at the expense of other players on the roster.

Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe discussed the signings on "Nightcap" on Sunday and is not sure that the team can keep defensive end Trey Hendrickson as well going forward.

"I don't see how, I don't see how they pay Trey Hendrickson. He wants north of $30 million. I don't see how. I'm not saying it can't be done. I just don't see how ... He want[s] north of $30 [million]. Man has 35 sacks in two years. Nobody has that many sacks in the past two years. He's been a Pro Bowler both years. The question is that you have to ask yourself - 'Is the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, potentially winning over the next two years, is that worth potentially being a salary cap hell in 2027-28. Also this is about, this is about 2025-26. This [is] what this is about," Sharpe said.

Hendrickson is in the final year of his contract and has a cap hit of $18.67 million in 2025. It will be interesting to see if the team is able to get a long-term deal done with him as well.

Trey Hendrickson contract extension talks reignited

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed on Sunday's SportsCenter that the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to find out how they can sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a contract extension as well.

"This one's complicated because Hendrickson does want a new contract well above $30 million per year. The Bengals have tried to sign him, they made him a new contract offer. And I'm even told despite trade talks, they've had some reignited discussions with Hendrickson's people over the last few days, but it still hasn't gotten anywhere," he said (via Bleacher Report).

If the Cincinnati Bengals are able to somehow keep Hendrickson on a long-term deal, the team will be built similar to the Indianapolis Colts with Peyton Manning. The team had a large percentage of their cap space on quarterback, wide receivers, and pass rushers while limiting what the other positions would make.

The Colts did win a Super Bowl with that strategy so it will be interesting to see if the Bengals will also hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

