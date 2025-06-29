"I don't see a problem with it" - James Harrison defends Stefon Diggs renting castle for Cardi B using Jeff Bezos' example

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs rented a castle in France for his girlfriend, Cardi B, last week. Diggs came under criticism from fans for spending lavishly on the 13th-century luxurious chateau, but former NFL linebacker James Harrison has defended the Patriots star.

During an appearance on the "Nightcap" show on Saturday, Harrison used Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding as an example to back Diggs.

"Listen, so for me, I don't see a problem with it, as long as you're not stepping out of your financial lane," Harrison said (0:53). "You know what I'm saying? As long as it's not putting you in a position that later on is going to hurt you.

"Take a look at Jeff Bezos. Jeff Bezos just got married. What did he spend? Like $40 million or something? Whatever. That's nothing to him. He makes anywhere from $26 million to $45 million a day. He spent a day's worth of money. OK, so nobody is going to even blink an eye at that.

"If you're not stepping out of your financial lane and it's not something that's going to hurt you, do whatever it is that you want to do. You know what I'm saying? Like, I don't see a problem with it."

Harrison had three different stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his pro career, which began as an undrafted free agent in 2002. He won two Super Bowls with them and earned five Pro Bowl selections.

Harrison also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots for one season each before retiring in April 2018.

Meanwhile, Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship public after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared an Instagram photo of the two cozying up on a yacht in Miami in early June. They had also sparked rumors in February after being seen partying in New York City and then spending Valentine's Day together.

Stefon Diggs signed a blockbuster contract with the Patriots this offseason

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs- Source: Imagn

Stefon Diggs signed a blockbuster three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. His deal included a $12 million signing bonus and $25 million in guaranteed money.

Diggs appears to be making the most of his big-money deal with New England. He was spotted partying on a yacht this offseason before attending an NBA game at Madison Square Garden.

Although Stefon Diggs' personal life has been in the spotlight for most of this offseason, he will soon want to shift his focus to his football duties with the Patriots.

