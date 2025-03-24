"I don't see the vision" - NFL analyst flames Seahawks' free agency moves despite Sam Darnold's addition

The Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in the free agency market but were forced into trading some of their key players this offseason. They lost veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders and parted ways with two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Seahawks have made some big-name departures and added a few top players as well, analyst Ben Solak has been critical of the franchise, suggesting that the team has moved backward this offseason.

"They downgraded at quarterback and also shipped impactful receiver DK Metcalf," Solak wrote for his column on ESPN last week. "If Sam Darnold retains his level of play from Minnesota to Seattle, the dropoff from Geno Smith to him won't be too damaging -- but it's likely Darnold won't match his 2024 output.

"The Seahawks have also not addressed their offensive line, electing to spend big money on aging edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who is coming off a foot injury. I don't see the vision."

Apart from Darnold's arrival, the Seahawks signed Super Bowl-winning wideout Cooper Kupp this offseason. The LA Rams released Kupp after the team failed to find a trade partner for the player. Seattle then snapped up a three-year, $45 million deal for the receiver.

The Seahawks also landed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a three-year, $42 million deal in the free agency market. Lawrence joins Seattle after playing 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, where he earned four Pro Bowl selections.

Exploring Sam Darnold's contract with the Seahawks

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

The Seahawks signed Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million contract in free agency. The deal includes $55 million in guaranteed money. The Minnesota Vikings released the quarterback after he played one season with the franchise.

During the 2024 regular season, Darnold recorded 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the Vikings to the playoffs, where they lost to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see how Darnold fares at Seattle next season, where he is likely to be named QB1.

