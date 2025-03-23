  • home icon
  "I selfishly hope that he goes to New England" - NFL analyst makes his feelings known on Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 draft

"I selfishly hope that he goes to New England" - NFL analyst makes his feelings known on Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 draft

By Arnold
Modified Mar 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL analyst makes his feelings known on Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 draft - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter has been in the spotlight entering the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado two-way star has been one of the most sought-after prospects, and analyst Brett Kollmann wants Hunter to join the New England Patriots to see the best of the player.

On the Patriots Daily Podcast with Taylor Kyles that was released on Thursday, Kollmann initially explained why Hunter would fit in well at any team.

"Travis Hunter is a unicorn," Kollman said. "He's maybe the only guy in this entire draft class who I will take for any team and not care.
"Like, he's the guy in this class. And, for the vast majority of teams, I think he's a corner, and then you sprinkle him in on offense as a package player."
Kollmann then justified why he wants to see the Patriots specifically draft Hunter.

"I almost selfishly hope that he goes to New England," Kollmann said. "Just because we'll actually get to see full time, like in every single meeting, as a receiver in every single practice, we'll get to see what a maximized receiver Hunter looks like.
"In New England, oh, and by the way, Drake Maye's throwing him the ball. I don't think we could get that anywhere else."
Hunter played as a cornerback and as a wideout in his college career. However, there are NFL teams who are interested in using him as a specialist for one position.

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He transferred to Colorado in 2023, after one season with the Tigers, following Coach Prime to the Buffs.

It will be interesting to see where Hunter lands in the big league. Along with the Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in drafting Hunter in the first round.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman in his final year at Colorado

Colorado superstar Travis Hunter - Source: Getty
Colorado superstar Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter had a fabulous 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, winning the Heisman Trophy. His versatility was key to getting him the prestigious award.

As a wideout, Hunter recorded 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also posted 32 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a cornerback.

In his final year, Hunter helped CU finish with a 9-4 record. The Buffs also got the No. 20 rank in the country from the AP Poll.

