"I was sick" - Geno Smith makes feelings known about Pete Carroll's departure from Seahawks

Geno Smith is happy to be reunited with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. The Raiders traded the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for Smith, who will run Carroll's offense.

Smith played with Carroll from 2019 to 2023, serving as the Seahawks' starter in Carroll's last two seasons with the team. After the 2023 season, Carroll decided to step down as Seattle's head coach, instead transitioning to an advisor role. Carroll ended his 15-year run with the Seahawks organization when he signed with Las Vegas in January.

Speaking to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Geno Smith explained how excited he is to reunite with Carroll, and how "sick" he felt when the news hit that the coach was stepping down last year.

“I think if you believe in fate, you believe in things like that, then it’s like the stars are all aligning, right?” Smith said. “It’s all the things that you would want. I could see Pete, but all the guys that he would want to be a part of it?

"We’re here, we’re doing this thing together. And I was sick, man, when [Carroll] left Seattle — I was sick. And I didn’t see this coming. I think it’s going to be great for both of us.”

Geno Smith enters familiar situation with Pete Carroll and the Raiders in 2025

Geno Smith joins the Raiders in a familiar situation where he is already familiar with Pete Carroll and will be working under renowned offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who just won a national title with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Raiders feature an offense that is in dire need of another weapon to complement tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers. Bowers was the team's leading receiver in 2024, with Meyers right behind him.

Las Vegas may want to look into getting Smith some help in the backfield by adding a running back to alleviate the pressure.

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Las Vegas can add a top-rated player to support Smith during his first season with the Raiders.

