“I am so sick of Patrick Mahomes”: NFL analyst brands the Chiefs QB as a ‘public enemy’

Patrick Mahomes has officially reached the level of status that has led fans and others involved in the NFL to develop some disdain for him. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is already a three-time Super Bowl winner and a two-time MVP, and some are already growing tired of his dominance.

Mike Florio said that Mahomes has already made his team so good in just six years of being a starter that it's become tiresome for NFL fans. He is no longer impressed by the feats achieved by Chiefs and Mahomes and is done seeing him everywhere.

"He has made the Kansas City Chiefs so good and he is so good that now it's gone from 'oh what a great story, Patrick Mahomes is so good, he is so awesome', to 'I am so sick of Patrick Mahomes, I am sick of the Chiefs, I am tired of the Chiefs, I don't want to see the Chiefs anymore'. That's what makes him a public enemy," Mike Florio said on NFL on NBC.

After Tom Brady, people may not have expected to see such dominance again for a little while. But Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are dominating at a similar rate, winning three titles in six seasons since the QB took over as starter.

Even in 2023, which was a bit of a down year for the Chiefs, the team won the division. They went on to win the Super Bowl over the vaunted San Francisco 49ers after playing two road games against top opponents in some harsh conditions.

What is Patrick Mahomes' record as a starter?

In six seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has won 74 games and lost just 22 games. That averages to fewer than four losses per year. Roughly, Mahomes' average record with the Chiefs is 12-4 or 13-4, since the number of games played did change partway through his reign.

Mahomes has an impressive record

With the pairing of Andy Reid and Mahomes unlikely to split anytime soon, their dominance may only continue and his record as a starter could be even more impressive.

