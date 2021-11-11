"I stand with Aaron Rodgers" - Packers QB finds support in the form of former NHL star

Aaron Rodgers stole the NFL headlines last week. After the reigning MVP contracted COVID 19, it came to light that Rodgers was unvaccinated against the virus. Rodgers later spoke on The Pat McAfee Show, and his explanations drove people against him. An unlikely ally, however, came to Rodgers' defense this week: former NHL star Mike Fisher. Fisher spoke on the issue on Wednesday:

"I stand with Aaron Rodgers. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."

The Packers' star quarterback lost several PR allies last week. Gaining one should give him a boost. On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers apologized to anyone he might have offended when he said he was "immunized," but remained staunch in his opinion on vaccination.

Rodgers and the league

The Rodgers issue brings up a thorny subject for all involved. All sports leagues are hoping their players take the vaccine, but some are proving difficult to convince. Fisher explained his thoughts further:

"The NHL and NFL are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with restrictions. If they cared about people's health, they would have daily testing for all. But, these past two years clearly show that they do not care about our health. It's about control."

Rodgers' sentiments trended along the same lines:

"Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask — makes no sense to me. If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I could give you?"

As for on-field matters, Rodgers' immediate concerns are with the Seattle Seahawks, who take on the Packers in Week 10. Star quarterback Russell Wilson is back from injury, and he will indeed hold young quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers need Rodgers back if they are to challenge for the number one seed. The quarterback must pass various COVID protocols before he can take the field.

