'I can't stand him': Ex-Bills HC's wife delivers scathing assessment of 'cheater' Bill Belichick's character

In 2009, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that he wouldn't be coaching in his 70s. He even made a comment, delivering a shot to former Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy and said:

“I won’t be like Marv Levy and coach in my 70s."

Fast forward to 2023, and Belichick is coaching in his 70s, at the age of 71.

In the midst of the Patriots' struggles, Levy's wife Fran took a shot at Belichick in a recent interview with the Boston Globe. She said that she hopes Belichick retires and never wins again:

“I think he should retire. I can’t stand him. He’s a cheater and he was rude to Marv. Bill Belichick was always jealous of Marv. He’s a mean person and I hope he never wins again."

Her husband Marv, who stepped away from coaching at age 72, gave Belichick advice last week to continue coaching. He said that he thinks he stepped away from coaching too soon.

“About a year or two after I left, I felt I’d retired too soon. I missed coaching. I regretted it and wanted to come back, but I was too old and no one would have hired me. If somebody would have hired me, I would have come sprinting back.”

Bill Belichick will assess his roster following the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Bill Belichick during Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

Following the New England Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, they fell to 2-8 on the season, which is tied for the worst start ever for a Bill Belichick-led team.

Following the loss, Belichick said that he would look at every position during the bye week and look at how the team can get better going forward.

Belichick said during his Monday press conference:

“We just got back from Germany. We’ll work through everything. We’ll look at everything, all the way across the board. Not specifically one position, but just look at everything and do the best we can here going forward.”

This comes after quarterback Mac Jones was benched during the team's last drive of the game. Given Belichick's statement, it seems as if there could be multiple changes to the roster when they return from the bye.

