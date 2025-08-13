  • home icon
  "I still don't like it": Aaron Rodgers reveals unexpected hurdle before Steelers' 2025 NFL season kicks off

By Arnold
Modified Aug 13, 2025 10:50 GMT
Aaron Rodgers reveals unexpected hurdle before Steelers' 2025 NFL season kicks off - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers made the Pittsburgh Steelers wait before eventually signing a one-year, $13.6 million contract with the franchise. While the veteran quarterback is set to lead the Steelers' offense for the 2025 season, he is still unhappy with his helmet.

Rodgers donned the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD helmet during the 2024 season while he was with the New York Jets. However, that helmet has been banned by the NFL after failing to meet the new safety standards that have been implemented. As a result, Rodgers has been wearing a Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II during training camp with the Steelers, but he isn't exactly a fan of the headgear.

"I don't like it, no," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "I'm trying to change. We're in the process still. It looks like a damn spaceship out there. We got to change it. The face mask doesn't fit the helmet because that's an old face mask, obviously just like I'm old, but we're trying to find the right helmet right now."
Rodgers had previously expressed frustrations with the Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II during Pittsburgh's minicamp.

"I can't stand the helmet," Rodgers said. "I've worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn't pass the safety standard."

It remains to be seen how Rodgers will overcome this issue before the regular season begins. If he fails to find a solution, the QB might have to continue wearing his current helmet for the Steelers.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers hints at retiring after 2025 NFL season

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

In June, Aaron Rodgers hinted that his first year with the Steelers could be his last in the NFL.

"I'm pretty sure this is it (my last season)," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee" show. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I played 20 freaking years. It's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL?"
Rodgers played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won the Super Bowl with them in 2011. He also played the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

It will be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers can lead the Steelers to Super Bowl glory in the upcoming season and potentially retire on a high.

Edited by Arnold
