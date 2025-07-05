"I still look at you with same awe" - Chase Daniel sends special message to wife Hillary as ex-NFL QB marks 11-year anniversary

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel shared a special message for his wife, Hillary, on completing 11 years of marriage. Daniel, who retired from pro football in September 2023, posted a picture with Hillary on X in which they donned Cowboy hats.

"11 years married, and I still look at you with the same awe I did on day one. You’re my whole heart and the best part of every day. I’m so thankful for the life we’ve built together," Daniel tweeted.

According to reports, Chase and Hillary first met in June 2007, when they were at the University of Missouri. They lost touch after Chase left Missouri to play in the NFL in 2009.

However, in April 2011, Chase and Hillary reconnected. They began dating in January 2012. Chase and Hillary were married on July 5, 2014, at Jacob’s Well, a church in Kansas City. The couple now has three children together: a son, Preston, and two daughters, Ashton and Parker.

Chase Daniel was part of the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl-winning team

Former LA Chargers QB Chase Daniel - Source: Imagn

Chase Daniel went undrafted in 2009. However, the then-Washington Redskins signed the QB as an undrafted free agent and he was briefly on their offseason practice squad before the team released him.

Daniel signed with the New Orleans Saints in September 2009 and was part of the Saints squad that won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Daniel remained with the Saints for four seasons before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. He spent three years with the Chiefs before signing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

In March 2017, Daniel returned to the Saints for one season. He then signed with the Chicago Bears in the 2018 offseason and had a two-year stint with them.

Daniel spent one season with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He signed for the LA Chargers in March 2021 and had a two-year sojourn with them.

Across 14 years in the NFL, Daniel played in 74 games, but only five of them were starts. The QB posted 1,746 passing yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Since his retirement, Daniel has transitioned into an analyst and now works with several media outlets, including NFL Network.

