“I still love Anthony” - Colts star makes feelings clear about Anthony Richardson after Daniel Jones’ arrival

Daniel Jones has joined the Indianapolis Colts roster and will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback role. Jones inked a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts on March 11.

On Friday's edition of "Good Morning Football," Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin offered his take on Jones joining the quarterback battle in Indianapolis.

"I love Anthony," Franklin said (h/t CBS Sports). "Obviously, being in there with him in the trenches through the highs and lows of the season last year, it was tough, but [I'm] obviously supporting him and his growth."

As for Jones, Franklin believes that a change of scenery could be good for the former New York Giant. He pointed to examples such as Geno Smith, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who all have switched teams and seen significant improvements in their game. Franklin believes the same could be true for Jones as a Colt.

He added:

"Obviously, (general manager Chris) Ballard was very big on having competition. Honestly, competition brought out the best in me in my career. When I came in, with Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Anthony Walker, E.J. Speed, those guys made me better every single day. ... So, competition's going to help everybody. Obviously, I still love Anthony, still believe in Anthony, but I know Daniel Jones is going to help elevate that room, too."

Daniel Jones ends time in New York to attempt to win Colts starting quarterback job

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Jones was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Giants before requesting his release from the organization in November. Jones briefly signed with the Minnesota Vikings, serving as a backup quarterback to Sam Darnold. Now, he'll join the Colts in an attempt to battle Anthony Richardson for the starting job in Indianapolis.

Richardson has struggled as a passer thus far in his NFL career. In addition to injuries that have plagued his career, interceptions have been a problem for Richardson thus far. He started 11 games for the Colts in 2024 and managed eight touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions. Of course, Richardson is quite the threat on the ground, as he rushed the ball 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

While Jones does possess some rushing ability, it's nowhere near the caliber that Richardson brings to the table. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of the quarterback battle this offseason ahead of the 2025 kickoff.

