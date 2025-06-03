“I still think that’s the plan”: Insider hints at Aaron Rodgers' signing date as Steelers minicamp awaits

Aaron Rodgers has still not decided on his NFL future. The veteran quarterback was released by the New York Jets in March and has been stalling on signing his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was reportedly offered to him a day after he became a free agent.

However, NFL insider Mark Kaboly believes that Rodgers could sign his Steelers contract by Friday or this weekend.

“I still think he signs in the next couple of days," Kaboly said about Rodgers on his YouTube podcast on Monday. "Friday or over the weekend — be there by Monday or Tuesday. Depends on when [the news] is broken. I still think that’s the plan.”

Rodgers has kept the Steelers waiting on his decision for nearly three months. However, Pittsburgh has remained confident that the player will eventually ink his contract.

The delay has also led to Rodgers missing a few sessions of the voluntary OTAs.

The Steelers' mandatory veteran minicamp will run from June 10 to 12 and Kaboly feels that Rodgers will be attending the practice sessions to join his new teammates.

Last week, reports claimed that the Steelers are willing to wait until Week 1 of next season for Rodgers to sign his contract.

Aaron Rodgers will face former team New York Jets in Week 1 of 2025 season if he signs for Steelers

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

If Aaron Rodgers signs for the Steelers this offseason, he would likely suit up to face his former team, the New York Jets, in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The game is also scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium, New York, on Sept. 7.

Rodgers is tipped to get the starting role for the Steelers if he joins the franchise. He would want to exact revenge on the team that released him in quite a brutal manner.

Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets. The QB threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final year in New York.

