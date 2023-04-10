“I had to take that away” – 80 for Brady director explains Tom Brady decision while filming star-studded movie

Looking back, many assume Tom Brady was wondering what he wanted to do after the 2022 season in between takes of the 80 for Brady movie. However, the quarterback managed to put together several movie-quality acting takes. Speaking to Vulture, director Kyle Marvin revealed a look behind the scenes of how he managed to tell the quarterback what to do:

"[Tom] did say to me, 'I respond to coaching, and in this moment, you need to coach me.' You can easily get overwhelmed with his power and how iconic he is, and the truth is that I had to take that away and just be two people trying to get the best thing out of this moment and treat him as a peer trying to make a movie."

Will Tom Brady act in another movie?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marvin continued, ultimately praising the quarterback's work:

"Tom and Lily [Tomlin] was a pretty amazing experience. ... And Lily is so good at giving, at emoting, and being part of the scene, he just locked eyes on her and started going, and I’m really proud of him for the work he did."

Tom Brady @TomBrady



Seems like the perfect doubleheader imo. People are complaining about this 9:20 tip, but I think they’re forgetting @80forBrady premieres on Paramount+ starting at midnight.Seems like the perfect doubleheader imo. People are complaining about this 9:20 tip, but I think they’re forgetting @80forBrady premieres on Paramount+ starting at midnight. Seems like the perfect doubleheader imo.

Has Tom Brady acted before?

No. 12 at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the quarterback isn't as experienced in front of the movie camera as he is in front of the television one, 80 for Brady was not the first time he acted. Over the years, he's appeared in more than a dozen pieces of media.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Marshawn Lynch and Rita Moreno becoming friends on the set of 80 for Brady just feels right ( bit.ly/40PcttA Marshawn Lynch and Rita Moreno becoming friends on the set of 80 for Brady just feels right (bit.ly/40PcttA) https://t.co/iplTqRWby1

In addition to February's movie release, he's appeared on Entourage, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Stuck on You and various documentaries. In each appearance, he's played himself.

Perhaps with his footballing career behind him, the quarterback will be interested in changing that. Of course, nothing is confirmed or even rumored, but considering how much he loves to add to his resume, some would not be surprised to see him attempt to be someone else for a couple of on-screen hours.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Vulture and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes