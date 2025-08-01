"I was taking orders" - Aaron Rodgers reveals his new sister-in-law Mia called shots on QB's below-market $13,650,000 Steelers deal

Aaron Rodgers jokingly says his new sister-in-law, Mia, helped call the shots and negotiate his deal.

Ad

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers this offseason. It was a pay cut for Rodgers, as he says he was taking orders from Mia.

“I was taking orders from my (new) sister-in-law, Mia,” Rodgers said, smiling, via The Athletic. “She’s 20 and she’s the brains of the family; you just have to ask her.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Rodgers said the real reason he took a below-market deal is due to the fact that he already made money and didn't care what he made. Instead, he told every team he wasn't going to sign for all that much.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“No — but that is partially serious for sure. Every team that I talked to, I said, ‘Listen, if I play, I’m not going to take a ton of money. I’ve made a ton of money. I don’t need the money.’”

Rodgers is 41 and set to be the Steelers' starting quarterback. Last season with the New York Jets, Rodgers went 368-for-584 for 3,897 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ad

Rodgers has high expectations for himself and the Steelers, as he believes Pittsburgh can compete for the AFC North title and compete for a Super Bowl.

“A lot of guys are battle-strong and have been through some tough stuff. And with the leadership we’ve got — and with Mike T. — I like our chances," Rodgers said.

Pittsburgh has the 15th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +3500.

Ad

Mike Tomlin praises Aaron Rodgers' mindset

Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' starting quarterback, and Mike Tomlin has sky-high expectations for him.

Tomlin has been impressed with Rodgers' skills and mindset, as he believes the team has a real chance of winning a Super Bowl.

"Man, he expressed his desires, and they were in alignment with mine, and so those come to Jesus conversations weren't even necessary," Tomlin told McAfee, via CBS Sports. "He's here and here in a mindset that's aligned with us. He's here and here to win a world championship for this group."

Ad

If Rodgers can lead the Steelers far, it would only further cement his legacy as an all-time great.

Pittsburgh opens its season on the road on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.