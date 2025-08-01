"I was taking orders" - Aaron Rodgers reveals his new sister-in-law Mia called shots on QB's below-market $13,650,000 Steelers deal

Aaron Rodgers jokingly says his new sister-in-law, Mia, helped call the shots and negotiate his deal.
Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers this offseason. It was a pay cut for Rodgers, as he says he was taking orders from Mia.
“I was taking orders from my (new) sister-in-law, Mia,” Rodgers said, smiling, via The Athletic. “She’s 20 and she’s the brains of the family; you just have to ask her.”
However, Rodgers said the real reason he took a below-market deal is due to the fact that he already made money and didn't care what he made. Instead, he told every team he wasn't going to sign for all that much.
“No — but that is partially serious for sure. Every team that I talked to, I said, ‘Listen, if I play, I’m not going to take a ton of money. I’ve made a ton of money. I don’t need the money.’”
Rodgers is 41 and set to be the Steelers' starting quarterback. Last season with the New York Jets, Rodgers went 368-for-584 for 3,897 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Rodgers has high expectations for himself and the Steelers, as he believes Pittsburgh can compete for the AFC North title and compete for a Super Bowl.
“A lot of guys are battle-strong and have been through some tough stuff. And with the leadership we’ve got — and with Mike T. — I like our chances," Rodgers said.
Pittsburgh has the 15th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +3500.
Mike Tomlin praises Aaron Rodgers' mindset
Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' starting quarterback, and Mike Tomlin has sky-high expectations for him.
Tomlin has been impressed with Rodgers' skills and mindset, as he believes the team has a real chance of winning a Super Bowl.
"Man, he expressed his desires, and they were in alignment with mine, and so those come to Jesus conversations weren't even necessary," Tomlin told McAfee, via CBS Sports. "He's here and here in a mindset that's aligned with us. He's here and here to win a world championship for this group."
If Rodgers can lead the Steelers far, it would only further cement his legacy as an all-time great.
Pittsburgh opens its season on the road on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.
