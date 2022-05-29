"I think Aaron Rodgers is a little better in that aspect" - Josh Allen takes a dig at Tom Brady while comparing him to Packers QB

Josh Allen has made a name for himself over the last few years with impressive stats and thrilling games against the NFL’s most elite quarterback talents. Now, he’s about to join three of those quarterbacks and hit the links for a round of charity golf and trash talk called "The Match."

Previous iterations of The Match have featured professional golfers teaming with pro-athletes from other sports. This year, however, Allen will team up with young AFC counterpart Patrick Mahomes to face off against the old guys from the NFC, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

In a media event for The Match last week, the four quarterbacks gave a preview of the trash talk to come. Josh Allen commented on Brady’s lack of witty retorts, implying he has a team of writers behind his quips on the course.

"I think, once Tom's script from his team runs out of jokes, I don't think he's going to be able to really think on his feet like that. I feel like I've got a lot of practice and just kind of wit and off-the-cuff stuff. I think Aaron's a little better in that aspect, but yeah, Tom is going to have his little note card out there, and he's going to run out eventually, and I don't think he's going to know what to do."

Brady replied by pointing out Allen’s shortcomings on the football field would translate to his golf game.

"Usually, pro football s--- talk is, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me.”

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes find themselves on the same team after a thrilling showdown in the NFL playoffs

If the media event was any indication, viewers of The Match could be in for a real treat with the verbal jabs flying between the four NFL elites. Brady and Rodgers may have experience on their side, but Allen believes he and Mahomes will be more successful as a team.

Allen and Mahomes teamed up during the playoffs last season to give fans what may have been the most exciting and memorable game in the history of football. A game where the two traded touchdowns in the final second, only to have the outcome determined by a coin flip in overtime. It’ll be interesting to see how they work as a duo on the golf course.

Edited by Windy Goodloe