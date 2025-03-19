"I don't think he has the ability to dominate" - Steve Smith Sr. skewers Tetairoa McMillan in scathing analysis of Arizona WR

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the No. 1-ranked pass catcher on many draft boards, but a legend at his position is not a fan. Steve Smith analyzed McMillan’s college football tape and does not think he has what it takes to become a top WR in the NFL. He shared his scouting analysis as a guest on the "J-Villains Podcast" on Tuesday.

“The T-Mac evaluation for me, my humble opinion, is yeah, he's a number one ranked wide receiver, but he's not the number one wide receiver,” Smith said.

“I think he leaves a lot of plays on the field. OK. I don't think he has the ability to dominate like his size is. I think he's a jump ball guy, but I don't see his route tree being very elaborate.”

Smith added that McMillan is a similar type of player to Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London, but he does not think that McMillan is as good.

“I keep hearing when I ask around in this preliminary process, everybody keeps saying Drake London," Smith said. I don't see that type of player, but I understand the comp.”

However, he conceded that McMillan has the potential and opportunity to prove him wrong.

“Now, none of these players are finished products," Smith said. "None of us are finished products until they lay us in the dirt.”

McMillan was dominant at Arizona. He played three seasons for the Wildcats, catching 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. His performances caught the eye of media analysts, who voted him as a consensus all-American last season.

Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors five times and was named an All-Pro in three of those seasons. He was a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

Why Steve Smith’s former team, the Carolina Panthers, could draft Tetairoa McMillan

It could be awkward for Steve Smith if his former team, the Carolina Panthers, ends up drafting Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is considered by many as a top-10 player in the upcoming NFL draft. Several media members, like Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski and Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz, have mock drafts where the Panthers draft McMillan with the eighth overall pick that they own.

Carolina needs a playmaker to give third-year quarterback Bryce Young a chance at success. The team had the second-lowest passing yards in the league last season, and 34-year-old Adam Thielen led the team with 615 yards. The Panthers will need to find their WR1 of the future and might view McMillan as that guy.

