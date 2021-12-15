"I don't think COVID can get to me" - Odell Beckham Jr., who tested positive, had a cold take about virus concerns

Odell Beckham Jr. had himself a great night Monday as the Los Angeles Rams took down the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the night with 77 yards and a touchdown. Then came the bad news on Tuesday.

Beckham reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to be the top storyline in the NFL at the start of the week. He may have even played in the game while carrying the virus.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



League is going to have to deal with these sorts of things the next couple months. IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. I'm told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. Source: The Rams had several players who played in last night’s game come up positive for COVID-19 this morning (the tests were administered before the game). Beckham is one of those.League is going to have to deal with these sorts of things the next couple months. twitter.com/josinaanderson… Source: The Rams had several players who played in last night’s game come up positive for COVID-19 this morning (the tests were administered before the game). Beckham is one of those.League is going to have to deal with these sorts of things the next couple months. twitter.com/josinaanderson…

Any positive test is notable and it's clear COVID is not going away as a major NFL storyline this year. Beckham testing positive is also notable because of a now infamous quote he offered up in the past regarding the virus.

Beckham was dealing with an illness during the 2020 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns and was asked about any concerns about catching COVID.

“I don’t think COVID can get to me,” Beckham said. “I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it. It don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

This quote did not appear malicious and was obviously a bit tongue-in-cheek. Still, it was in poor taste and Beckham is now dealing with a positive test.

Odell Beckham Jr. now out with COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Beckham's cold take came from during the 2020 season. It was a bizarre time not just in the NFL, but in the world in general. No vaccines were available and there was a possibility people were upset with Beckham's statement because of the seriousness of the virus.

It now stands as a cold take given the fact the virus does not pick and choose based on any sort of mutual respect. The hope is that Beckham, and anyone else who tests positive for the virus, recovers without any complications. That is more important than anything football-related.

Beckham potentially playing Monday night's game with the virus is a whole other issue, and raises questions about the NFL's testing process. However, that is something the owners and players have to discuss directly as they continue to navigate through a season severly impacted by COVID-19.

