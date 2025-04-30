"I don't think he's Day 1 starter" - Ben Roethlisberger makes feelings known on Will Howard after Steelers draft QB in Round 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Will Howard in Round 6 of the 2025 NFL draft, amid concerns around their starting quarterback for next season. The former Ohio State quarterback might be in contention to get the starting role next season, if the team feels he can do better than Mason Rudolph.

Ad

Although former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels that Howard is a good pick for Pittsburgh, he doesn't believe the ex-Buckeyes star will be ahead of Rudolph in the pecking order next season.

"Really excited about this pick," Roethlisberger said on his Chennel Seven podcast on Tuesday (17:59). "Don't know him. Heard some really good things about him... You see tears coming down his face. I mean to me, that is, that's a love of the game, not caring where you're getting drafted, not caring what round you're getting drafted, being excited to get to the NFL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think that that is what you want. You want a guy that wants to be here... I love that part. I love that competitor. But just what I what I've seen, and what he ends up doing. So I do like this pick. I don't think he's gonna day one starter. I think it's gonna be Mason, unless Aaron comes in."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Steelers are reportedly still relying on Aaron Rodgers to make a final decision on his contract. If the four-time MVP signs for the franchise, he is expected to be the QB1 for Pittsburgh next season, which could drop Rudolph as the backup and Howard as the third-choice QB.

Will Howard won the national title in his final collegiate season at Ohio State

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn

Will Howard had an excellent final collegiate year at Ohio State. The quarterback played four years at Kansas State before transferring to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season.

Ad

Howard finished the 2024 season with 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 rushing attempts.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Howard will fare in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place