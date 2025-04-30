"I don't think he's Day 1 starter" - Ben Roethlisberger makes feelings known on Will Howard after Steelers draft QB in Round 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Will Howard in Round 6 of the 2025 NFL draft, amid concerns around their starting quarterback for next season. The former Ohio State quarterback might be in contention to get the starting role next season, if the team feels he can do better than Mason Rudolph.
Although former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels that Howard is a good pick for Pittsburgh, he doesn't believe the ex-Buckeyes star will be ahead of Rudolph in the pecking order next season.
"Really excited about this pick," Roethlisberger said on his Chennel Seven podcast on Tuesday (17:59). "Don't know him. Heard some really good things about him... You see tears coming down his face. I mean to me, that is, that's a love of the game, not caring where you're getting drafted, not caring what round you're getting drafted, being excited to get to the NFL.
"I think that that is what you want. You want a guy that wants to be here... I love that part. I love that competitor. But just what I what I've seen, and what he ends up doing. So I do like this pick. I don't think he's gonna day one starter. I think it's gonna be Mason, unless Aaron comes in."
The Steelers are reportedly still relying on Aaron Rodgers to make a final decision on his contract. If the four-time MVP signs for the franchise, he is expected to be the QB1 for Pittsburgh next season, which could drop Rudolph as the backup and Howard as the third-choice QB.
Will Howard won the national title in his final collegiate season at Ohio State
Will Howard had an excellent final collegiate year at Ohio State. The quarterback played four years at Kansas State before transferring to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season.
Howard finished the 2024 season with 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 rushing attempts.
Now, it will be interesting to see how Howard will fare in the NFL.
