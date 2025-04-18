"I don't think there's any expectation": Joe Flacco speaks out on Browns’ starting QB battle with Kenny Pickett 

The Cleveland Browns figured out a temporary solution to their quarterback woes by signing Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The franchise first brought in Pickett through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March. Last week, the Browns added more depth to their QB room by signing Flacco to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Joe Flacco certainly has more experience playing in the NFL than Kenny Pickett. Furthermore, this will be his second stint with the Browns after the 2023 season. However, fans are uncertain about who the team will name as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, Flacco made an appearance on "ESPN Cleveland". During the interview, he opened up about his quarterback battle with Kenny Pickett. The Super Bowl XLVII champ said he is excited to prove himself worthy to lead the team on the field as the QB1.

"I don't think there's any expectation of exactly who's going to be the starting quarterback," Flacco said via NHL.com. "So, you know, I'm excited to get in that room and go do my best to prove all those things-just like you always would when you kind of come into a new situation and want to be the guy."

During the 2023 season, Flacco played five games for the Browns and recorded 1,616 yards and 13 passing TDs. However, unlike him, Pickett has already expressed his desire to become the starting quarterback of the Browns.

Last Saturday, Pickett visited Acrisure Stadium to watch the Steelers' Blue & Gold game. He had an interview with TribLive where he shared his opinion on competing with a veteran like Flacco.

"I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time," Pickett said.

"I've heard nothing but great things about Joe. I've been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he's done and I'm excited to get to work with him too," he added.

Joe Flacco wants to continue playing football for as long as he can

The veteran quarterback turned 40 this January. This upcoming season with the Browns will be his 18th campaign in the NFL. However, Joe Flacco has no intentions of slowing down when it comes to playing on the field.

He showcased confidence about continuing to play at a high level despite his age. Flacco said that he would rather be on the field than sitting idly at home after hanging up his cleats.

"I love football. I still feel like I can do it at a high level... I don't have regrets in my life. This is one of those things, like, if I still feel like I can do it and somebody else still feels like I can do it enough to [give me] a chance, well, this probably would be something I would regret not doing," Flacco said. "And then, also, I have five kids at home and I've got to get away from them, you know, a little bit."

The Browns put up a disappointing 3-14 campaign last season. It will be interesting to see if the addition of Flacco and Kenny Pickett improves their chances of being a playoff contender.

