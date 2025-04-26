"I don't think it's fair" - Dak Prescott makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders remaining undrafted amid unprecedented slide

The NFL Draft was full of surprises and one of the biggest shocks was Shedeur Sanders not being picked after three rounds. Once expected to be one of the top players chosen, Sanders now waits while others move ahead. In the middle of all the talk, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke up to defend him.
After a team workout, Prescott shared his thoughts with the media.
"It's a machine," he said.
Prescott added:
"I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's fair in the sense of, how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted. Because as I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in.
"I know he expected himself to go No. 1 overall and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. So every pick after that has hurt, but every pick after that I know is fuel to the fire."
Furthermore, Prescott mentioned that he has spoken a little with Shedeur. He thinks not being picked early will make Shedeur stronger and work even harder.
The veteran QB feels that in the NFL, it doesn’t matter when you are picked. What really matters is how you play when you get your chance. He believes Shedeur will be okay because he’s used to dealing with pressure and tough times.
Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, had a great college career. He threw for 4,137 yards, scored 37 touchdowns and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024.
Because of the slide, Sanders could lose about $12 million compared to what he would have made as a top pick.
Shedeur Sanders got prank called while waiting to be drafted
On Friday night, while sitting with his friends and family at a draft party, Shedeur got a phone call. He thought it was from an NFL team. The person on the line said they were Mickey Loomis, the general manager of the New Orleans Saints.
At first, Shedeur was happy. The caller said they were going to pick him next. Shedeur smiled and said:
"Let's be legendary."
However, then the caller said he would have to "wait a little longer," and hung up.
Shedeur looked confused and asked, "What does that mean?" His friends and family were upset too.
Later, it became clear that the call was a prank. It wasn’t from any real NFL team. Sadly, Shedeur Sanders didn’t get picked on Friday either.
