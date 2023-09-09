Patrick Mahomes recently appeared in a GQ video, where his wife, Brittany Mahomes, also made a surprise appearance.

The video was about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback listing all the essential things he cannot live without. Since Patrick Mahomes is an athlete, he has to take special care of what he eats. However, one thing he cannot keep himself away from is snacks, especially the purple Doritos.

Then came his Oakley shades, which he wears for almost all of his games. The two-time Super Bowl winner likes to try new styles but loves those that give off "snowboarder type swag." Next on his list was his first Super Bowl ring, because "that first one hits different."

But the most essential part of his life is his wife, Brittany Mahomes. She lovingly quipped at her husband's reliance on her help and support:

"I don't think you could get out the house if it wasn't for me."

Brittany Mahomes then said that she wanted her kids to be together always, because only then it feels like a family.

Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes cheered for Patrick at his first game against the Detroit Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs' much-anticipated season opener witnessed their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes receiving enthusiastic support from his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother Jackson Mahomes in the stands.

Despite the Chiefs' defeat, Brittany appeared to relish her time in the VIP box, donning an elegant white shirtdress. It's worth noting that both Brittany and Jackson have faced public scrutiny for their behavior at Chiefs games in the past.

Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes has put an end to speculation about disinviting them from future games. The dynamic duo was also present to witness the Chiefs clinching victory in the Super Bowl earlier this year. All in all, Brittany continues to stand firmly behind her husband's accomplishments and firmly believes he deserves some well-deserved relaxation to recover and celebrate with loved ones.