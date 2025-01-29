"I think they're going to get another QB": HOFer Warren Moon delivers bold take on Will Levis

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon questioned Will Levis's standing with the Tennessee Titans during his appearance on "Up & Adams" this week. His comments came as the Titans evaluate their options with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft while giving Levis a chance to prove himself (per team president Chad Brinker).

Levis has struggled to establish consistency in his two years in the NFL, posting a 5-16 record as a starter.

On Thursday, nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Moon shared his assessment with Kay Adams, highlighting Levis's up-and-down play:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He does some good things, but he also does some things that make you scratch your head, but he's a young quarterback, and again, he's gone through some coaching changes ... I have a sneaking suspicion they're going to probably go out and try and get another quarterback."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The 2023 second-round pick finished this past season ranked 42nd among qualified players with a 27.9 adjusted QBR. His 81.4 passer rating placed him 33rd in the NFL. Through 12 games, he threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before losing his starting role.

Titans explore options while Will Levis seeks improvement

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

At the Senior Bowl, new head coach Brian Callahan revealed that Will Levis will spend two months in California working with QB trainer Jordan Palmer. Palmer is known for helping develop Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

"I really think Jordan is one of the better guys out there right now in terms of working with pro quarterbacks," Callahan said on Tuesday. "Some of the footwork, the base, and some of the pocket movement things, that have to improve. But I'm excited about that for him."

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman projected an interesting draft scenario for Tennessee. They predict the Titans might select Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter first overall then target Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 35th pick.

Through two seasons, Will Levis has accumulated 3,899 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His December benching in favor of Mason Rudolph raised questions about his future as Tennessee's starter.

Recent reports from the Senior Bowl indicate the Titans are actively scouting quarterbacks like Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The team publicly supports Will Levis's development. But Moon's assessment and their draft preparations suggest all options remain open for addressing the quarterback position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.