"I think it's gonna happen": Mike Florio predicts Aaron Rodgers' timeline for joining Steelers

Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on March 12, with a post-June 1 designation. The move allows the Jets to spread his cap charge of $49 million over two years. Since then, as a free agent, Rodgers has spoken with numerous teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

On “NFL on NBC” Monday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio predicted that Rodgers would join Pittsburgh before the start of OTAs.

“The one guy they need to add is Aaron Rodgers. I think it’s gonna happen before OTAs begin,” Florio said.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers appear prepared to wait, saying the team understands the delay and is willing to remain patient as long as Aaron Rodgers eventually signs.

However, the Steelers may not wait indefinitely. Team president Art Rooney II expressed his confidence in getting a deal done but emphasized the need for clarity before the offseason progresses too far. He hopes that Rodgers could participate in voluntary OTAs, which begin later this month.

There’s also speculation that the upcoming release of the 2025 regular-season schedule on Wednesday may influence the 41-year-old quarterback’s decision. Reports suggest that the number of night games could factor into whether he commits to playing this season.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly downplayed the idea of Rodgers attending OTAs on “93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show,” calling it unlikely. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin projected that Rodgers would eventually choose the Steelers, predicting a potential partnership with wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week in exchange for 2026 draft picks. As of now, the team remains without a clear quarterback decision. Whether Rodgers joins the roster before OTAs or chooses to delay further is uncertain.

Robert Griffin III: Aaron Rodgers could be a good fit for the Saints after Derek Carr’s retirement

After Derek Carr’s surprise retirement due to a shoulder injury on Saturday, the New Orleans Saints are facing a serious gap at quarterback. Their current options – rookie Tyler Shough, second-year QB Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener – have no NFL wins. Rattler went 0-6 in 2024, while Haener was benched in his only start.

Former quarterback Robert Griffin III believes the team should go after Aaron Rodgers. On his “Outta Pocket” podcast, he said the “Saints need to call Rodgers.” The four-time MVP is a free agent, still deciding between retirement and signing with a new team, with the Steelers often mentioned.

New Orleans could be a good fit. The team has solid receivers like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. With no clear starter on the roster, adding a veteran like Rodgers could help steady the team heading into 2025.

