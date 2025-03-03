“I think I’m the best” - Quinn Ewers makes bold statement about his status among QBs from 2025 draft class

In the middle of all the hype surrounding Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, another quarterback believes he should be taken before any player at that position in this year’s draft.

Quinn Ewers was considered the top overall recruit at the University of Texas in 2022, and he still thinks that despite all the rehabs he did in college, he’s still a first-rate quarterback.

“I think I’m the best [in the class] and the most ready for the NFL because of what I’ve been through,” Ewers said on Monday.

Popular opinion is that Miami’s Ward and Colorado’s Sanders will be the first two quarterbacks selected in April’s draft.

Ewers transferred from Ohio State to Texas, where he played a year behind current Houston Texans star QB C.J. Stroud. Last year, as the starter, Ewers strained his oblique in their Week 2 victory over the University of Michigan before re-injuring it the following week. In November, he suffered a high-ankle sprain against Kentucky.

Those recurring issues caused his status as a top quarterback in the NFL to drop, as he’s not expected to be taken until 107th or later in the draft, according to CBS Sports.

Ewers missed three games in 2022 because of an injury, while a left shoulder issue kept him on the sidelines for another two the following season. He was the MVP in the Big 12 championship game in 2023, helping the Longhorns defeat Oklahoma State 49-21.

In that game, he set a record for most passing yards in a single championship game for the Big 12 Conference, going 35/46 for 452 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception.

The concerns surrounding Quinn Ewers

The recurring injuries are just one of the concerns NFL teams have about Quinn Ewers. CBS Sports says that the 21-year-old from San Antonio needs to do a better job of thoroughly reading defenses and going through his route progressions.

In addition, when a team blitzes, or the pocket collapses, they say he tends to throw on his back foot, leading to incompletions or interceptions more often than not. Ewers threw a career-high 12 picks in 2024 but also had a career-high 31 touchdowns. This habit also causes receivers to take some big hits to try and make a play on a bad throw.

They add that despite what he believes, he’ll probably need multiple years to develop as an NFL starter and a talented group of playmakers to work with.

The Seattle Seahawks (137), Miami Dolphins (135), Dallas Cowboys (150), New Orleans Saints (130), and Las Vegas Raiders (107) are among the teams that may select him.

