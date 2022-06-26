“I think it’s ridiculous” - NFL analyst offers defense for Jon Gruden amid investigation

John Gruden is the former NFL head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders who was discovered sending emails laced with offensive language against the LGBTQ+ community, women, and minorities.

After the emails were discovered, the team forced Gruden to resign. The emails were found as part of a larger investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Mike Florio spoke on the matter on Pro Football Talk.

"What happened to the Jon Gruden investigation? Well, the lawsuit's still proceeding, and I checked on this the other day. A final order has not yet been entered by the court, denying the NFL its effort to force the case into the NFL's secret red kangaroo court aka arbitration. What will happen is a final order will be entered, the clock will start ticking on appeal rights in Nevada. There are two different levels of appeal."

Florio went on to layout the process.

"What happens is it goes to the Nevada Supreme Court and can refer it back to an intermediate level court, if it chooses to do that. Issue plays out there with appeals right back to the Nevada Supreme Court, then, after that, US Supreme Court, and we have to assume the NFL will push it all the way to the US Supreme Court because it did that with the argument that St. Louis relocation litigation should go to arbitration."

As always, the legal system will move at a snail’s pace.

"So this thing is going to be bogged down for a while in the question of whether or not Jon Gruden must go to arbitration, but hey, look, I want it to stay in court. I think it should stay in court. I think it's ridiculous that the NFL is hopelessly conflicted as Roger Goodell when he's the one asked to decide these issues involving the teams that pay him or the league that he works for."

Florio stated that Gruden may not have deserved the treatment he got.

"Hopeless conflict of interest, no way to get a fair shake if you are the Jon Gruden out there who is looking for justice, so I hope it stays in open court. That way, also, we get to find out who ordered the code red who leaked the emails that took out Jon Gruden, and again Jon Gruden got what he deserved. It was untenable for him to continue, but the way that it happened, that can also be wrong."

Of course, without all the details, one can't be sure.

"It's possible that both things are true. That Gruden got what he deserved, but he didn't deserve it the way that he got it. So it continues to unfold, and I have a feeling it will continue over the coming months and years.

Did the NFL infringe on Gruden's rights by leaking the emials?

This will clearly be a long, drawn-out process. It could be years before the investigation is sorted out and Gruden's lawsuit against the league is settled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far