"I think that's lame" - Patriots Super Bowl champ WR refuses to campaign to get into Hall of Fame

Julian Edelman had a solid career with the New England Patriots, earning his stripes in the postseason as he helped lead the team to three Super Bowl titles. He also took home Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

Edelman recently revealed that he has no plans to campaign for voters to honor him with a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the "Dan Patrick Show," the former Patriots star wide receiver said:

"I'm not a campaigner. That wasn't my goal in life, to make the Hall of Fame. My goal in life was to go out and hoist a Lombardi trophy and I got to do that three times, and played my best football games in those matches, so that's pretty much where I stand with all that stuff."

Edelman continued:

"I'm not going to sit here and campaign to try to get into the Hall of Fame. I think that's lame. If I get in, I get in. If I don't, I got a beautiful eight-year-old daughter and I got three trophies that I'll be happy with for the rest of my life. Four, because I got the MVP of the last one."

Check out Julian Edelman's comments on the Hall of Fame below:

Dan Patrick said that he has championed Edelman's Hall of Fame case, comparing the wide receiver to former Pittsburgh Steelers star Lynn Swann for his ability to show up in big games. The former Patriots wideout will be eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2026.

Does Julian Edelman deserve to be inducted to the Hall of Fame?

Julian Edelman retired with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns on 620 receptions. He added 1,986 punt return yards and four touchdowns on 177 punt returns.

His true impact, however, came in the postseason where he caught 118 passes for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns, ranking third in both receptions and yards. He added 39 punt returns for 443 yards, both of which are NFL records.

Despite his postseason success, Edelman's Hall of Fame chances appear to be slim due to his lack of regular season numbers and the crowded backlog at wide receiver.

The former New England Patriots wideout never made a Pro Bowl in his 11-year playing career. If inducted, he would become the first player since the inception of the Pro Bowl in 1951 to reach the Hall of Fame with no Pro Bowl appearances.

Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame monitor places Edelman's chances of earning induction at 114th among wide receivers. Those chances rank well below some players who received little to no consideration.

