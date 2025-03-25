  • home icon
  • "I don't think it's a lock" - Ex-Packers WR claims Cam Ward will not go No. 1 overall in 2025 NFL Draft

By Arnold
Modified Mar 25, 2025 05:50 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Ex-Packers WR claims Cam Ward will not go No. 1 overall in 2025 NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward is regarded as one of the finest quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. Many also believe that the Miami star will be the No. 1 pick this year, since the Tennessee Titans might look to draft a quarterback.

On Monday, former Green Bay Packers wideout Greg Jennings shared his thoughts on 'First Things First,' as the panel discussed the possibility of Ward going to the Titans. Jennings explained why he believes Ward might not be guaranteed to be selected by the Titans with the top pick.

"I don't think it's a lock," Jennings said (2:55). "As bad as they need a quarterback, I don't know if they are truly believing and sold on the idea that one of these guys is their future. One of these guys being Cam and the other being Sheduer Sanders.
also-read-trending Trending
"Like, I get it, you gotta get a quarterback. That's just what everybody says you should do. But passing up on those two guys, like Abdul Carter, he's guaranteed. Or Travis Hunter, who is pretty much a lock. If you say Cam Ward is that guy, and he turns out not to be that guy, like you're still in that situation that you're trying to muddle out of with Will Levis from a couple years ago, or Malik Willis from the third round [in 2022], like, then, you missed. And you got a sure thing in other guys as far as best total football players."
The Titans cannot afford to squander their top pick this year if they are looking for a rebuild. While they do need a top-tier quarterback, they also need to decide whether it's the best overall decision for the franchise that needs to strengthen in other positions as well.

Cam Ward finished 4th in Heisman Trophy voting during 2024 season

NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn
Cam Ward had an excellent 2024 season at Miami. The quarterback finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind two-way star Travis Hunter, running Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

In his final collegiate season, Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 204 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record. It will be interesting to see where Ward lands in the NFL.

हिन्दी