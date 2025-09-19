"I think quarterback has to be responsible": Mike McDaniel drops blunt take on Tua Tagovailoa's crucial INT in 31-21 loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins’ losing streak against the Buffalo Bills continued Thursday night as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s late interception sealed a 31-21 defeat. This was Miami’s seventh straight loss to its AFC East rivals.

With just over three minutes left, the Dolphins trailed by seven but drove inside Buffalo’s red zone. On first-and-10 from the Bills’ 21-yard line, Tagovailoa locked in on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard dropped into coverage and picked off the throw, returning it 24 yards. Matt Prater’s field goal secured the Bills’ win six plays later.

Coach Mike McDaniel shouldered team-wide accountability but didn’t shy away from pointing at the quarterback’s role.

“I wanted to protect the ball, and I think quarterback has to be responsible for it,” McDaniel said postgame. “However, I wish I could just put it on him, but it’s a tough job to do when there’s someone in your face. Everybody needs to do better.”

Tua Tagovailoa finished 22 of 34 for 146 yards, two touchdowns and the costly pick. He credited Bernard rather than lamenting the throw.

“I thought I was in rhythm in the timing of the play and see the flat defender go over the top of Jaylen,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it was a really good play by the defender. Ten out of 10 times before looking at that same thing, I think I still try to work on the timing of hitting that. I think the linebacker made a great play on that.”

The Dolphins fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2019, the year before drafting Tua Tagovailoa. It also marked his third straight game with at least one interception.

As McDaniel summed it up:

"It feels like we lost a game … we had a turnover in a critical situation. Those type of things, that’s how these are decided.”

Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel reject 'moral victories' after loss to Bills

Despite the Dolphins' improvement in the third game as opposed to previous games, coach Mike McDaniel dismissed the idea of silver linings.

"I'm never proud of a loss," coach Mike McDaniel said. "We came here to win. I refuse to take moral victories as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. It wasn't good enough, so that's where I'm at."

Tua Tagovailoa, who now leads the NFL with four turnovers, agreed.

“No moral victories, that’s for sure,” he said. "Never good to lose regardless of how a certain individual may have felt they performed. This is a team sport. We win together, we lose together."

With slim playoff odds, McDaniel faces mounting pressure in year 3.

