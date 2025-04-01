"I think there are safety issues" - Roger Goodell makes stance clear on Eagles' tush push play

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the tush push a key part of their offense, utilizing it seemingly every time they are in short-yardage situations or at the goal line. The play has often been successful, frequently resulting in first downs or touchdowns.

Following the Eagles’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history, the Green Bay Packers reportedly proposed banning the play. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on the debate on Tuesday, saying (per Underdog NFL):

""I think there are safety issues being considered with the tush push. We have very little data but we see the potential risk. It makes a lot of sense to go back to the old rule prohibiting pulling or pushing ball carriers."

The league’s 32 teams were set to vote on banning the tush push on Tuesday. NFL rules require at least 24 teams to vote in favor for a rule change to be approved. While at least 16 teams reportedly support the ban, the proposal was tabled. The topic is expected to be revisited during owner meetings next month.

It remains unclear what data has been presented to show that the play is unsafe or what specific safety concerns Goodell is referring to. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recently claimed that no such data exists.

Dez Bryant weighs in on the tush push debates

The Philadelphia Eagles were nearly unstoppable when utilizing the tush push. Despite the rivalry between the teams, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is not in favor of banning the play. The former first-team All-Pro tweeted on Monday:

"I'm not the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fan, but trying to ban the tush push is insane. On another note, I'm not speaking for clicks, but I respect how the Commanders and Eagles continue to show they want to win. (Which i hate)The Cowboys have all the leverage to build a supreme football team, like whats really going on?"

There have been supporters on both sides of the debate. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni previously revealed that he expects his former coordinators — New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore, Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen and Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon — to vote against banning the play.

Sirianni claimed that all three were able to become head coaches in part due to the play’s success.

